Public Traffic Advisory: Napoleon Street

Following the recent announcement regarding the opening of the new cargo facility at Rupert’s, we wish to remind the public that commercial vehicles from the facility will now be using Napoleon Street as a primary route into town.

This new traffic flow may lead to periods of congestion. We kindly request that all motorists exercise patience and adhere to the rules of the road to ensure safety and efficient passage for all users.

We will be closely monitoring traffic patterns on Napoleon Street, particularly on off-loading days. Depending on our observations, new traffic management procedures may be implemented to optimise flow and minimise disruption.

We thank the public for their understanding and co-operation.