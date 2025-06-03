Feral Pigeon and Myna Bird Monitoring and Culling at Horse Point Landfill Site

The public are advised that from Monday 16 June to Friday 20 June 2025, activities to monitor and cull feral pigeons and myna birds will be taking place at the Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS). These operations will occur daily between 06:00 and 09:00.

Bi-annually feral pigeon numbers are monitored at HPLS and reported on by the Environmental Management Division. This takes place in support of the St Helena Airport Limited (SHAL) Wildlife Hazard Management Plan, which includes mitigating against bird-strike risk to aircraft.

Feral pigeons and myna birds congregate to feed on the organic content of waste within the netted domestic waste cell. If culling is necessary to reduce their numbers, this is undertaken around the netted cell by an experienced person(s), appropriately licensed by the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio, using an air rifle and a 12ga Shotgun.

Signage will be in place as per the below image:

The public are reminded that the domestic waste cells area is restricted to authorised persons only, as permanently signposted within the site.

SHG

03 June 2025

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh