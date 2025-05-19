Changes to Public Transport Service – St Helena’s Day, 21 May 2025

The public are advised of the following changes to the public transport bus schedule for Wednesday 21 May 2025 (St Helena’s Day):

The Route 4 bus from Blue Hill to Jamestown will leave Barren Ground at 10:30 en route to Jamestown and depart from The Malabar bus stop, Jamestown at 19:00 for the return journey.

The ‘everyday’ bus routes 1, 2 and 3 will operate as per the published timetable, and can be used for ‘hop-on, hop-off’ journeys by the public.

Route 1 departs Bottom Woods at 13:35 connecting with Route 2 from Levelwood at 13:50 and the return journey from Jamestown departs at 21:06 connecting with Route 2 for Levelwood at Hutts Gate.

Route 3 departs White Gate at 13:46 en route to Jamestown via Scotland, Rosemary Plain and New Ground. The return journey departs Jamestown at 20:58.

Details of the bus timetables can be found on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/publictransportservice/

Please be advised that due to the road closure at the Grand Parade on St Helena’s Day, bus pick up and drop off points for Jamestown will be at the Malabar bus stop.

