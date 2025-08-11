The Portrait Gallery: A Moving Tribute To Liberated Africans

The Liberated African Advisory Committee (LAAC) is proud to announce the launch of The Portrait Gallery- Stories of the Face, an exhibition commemorating the third anniversary of the reburial of Liberated Africans at Rupert’s Valley. The exhibition officially opened on Friday, 2 August 2025, and is a collaboration between Assistant Professor Andreana Cunningham, Boston University, the Museum of St Helena, and the St Helena National Trust, with support from the St Helena Tourist Office.

The exhibition features powerful portraits of three individuals from the Rupert’s Valley burial ground, created by Saint/Saint-descended artists in collaboration with a bioarchaeologist (who studies skeletal remains of the historic past). These portraits are a result of a unique process that merges scientific accuracy with artistic interpretation. Using methods of facial reconstruction traditionally used in forensic identification, the artists have brought to life what these individuals may have looked like, offering a poignant and personal way to honour their memory.

The Portrait Gallery highlights the importance of using both science and art to understand and commemorate the past. It shows that the act of creating a portrait can be a meaningful and respectful way to give a face to those who were once forgotten. The exhibition serves as a powerful reminder of the history of the Liberated Africans on St Helena and the significance of their final resting place.

Helena Bennett, Director of the St Helena National Trust and Chairperson of the LAAC, commented:

“This exhibition is a testament to the collaborative spirit of St Helena and our shared commitment to preserving our history. By blending art and science, we are able to connect with these individuals on a deeply human level by giving them an identity and ensuring their stories are told.”

The Portrait Gallery is open to the public at the Museum of St Helena in Jamestown until 30 August 2025. The exhibition is an essential part of the ongoing efforts to honour the history and legacy of the Liberated Africans of St Helena.

Photos

Collaborators in the project (left to right): Assistant Professor and bioarchaeologist Andreana Cunningham, artist and St Helena Tourist Office representative – Sophia Joshua, SHNT representatives and LAAC members Shelley Magellan-Wade and Helena Bennett, artist Anna Henry, Museum of St Helena Director Adam Sizeland and artist Sophie Gresswell

Artists who participated in the project: Craig Peters, Sophia Joshua, Sophie Gresswell, Andreana Cunningham and Anna Henry

Attendees at the launch viewing the exhibition

Some of the artwork on display

