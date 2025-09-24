St Helena Government Revokes Immigration Ordinance Commencement Date

In the lead up to the implementation of the Immigration (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, the St Helena Government (SHG) has identified that the Ordinance creates an unacceptable level of uncertainty. For example, a lack of clarity relating to Permission to Stay and Work Permits has caused concern that essential medical personnel entering for a short period would not be able to work on island as anticipated.

Accordingly, SHG has decided to revoke the Commencement Order date that was set at 01 October 2025.

This decision, approved during a special meeting of Executive Council on 23 September 2025, means that the existing Immigration Ordinance 2011 remains in full effect.

The delay in enactment will enable necessary refinements to be made to ensure that the legislation is fully aligned with the policy intent and adequately protects the community’s needs, thus providing the very best service to the public.

The amended legislation will be prioritised and come back to Legislative Council. We will provide further updates on the revised ordinance as this process moves forward.

