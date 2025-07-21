St Helena Government Invites Investment Proposals for Historic Mundens Development

The St Helena Government wishes to give notice that it has received an investment proposal for the development of Mundens and its surrounding land, comprising approximately 20 acres. This significant parcel of land boasts former military fortifications, historic buildings, and diverse coastal terrain, offering an exceptional blend of historical, cultural, and strategic importance.

As a result, on 17 June 2025, the Executive Council approved the addition of Mundens to SHG’s disposal register. In its commitment to ensuring best value and exploring all potential options, SHG is now offering developers and investors an opportunity to submit further development proposals. This is a unique opportunity to unlock a site with immense potential.

We are seeking serious submissions that demonstrate, a clear concept and vision for the site, a business plan, and a defined project financing strategy. Crucially, all proposals must align with the island’s Sustainable Economic Development Strategy 2023.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Gina Henry, Crown Estates Officer at Gina.Henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or visit https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/economic-development-portfolio/property/ to download the full Request for Proposals and supporting information.

Closing date for submissions is 29 August 2025, proposals received after this deadline will not be considered.