St Helena Government Commences Work to Refine Immigration Ordinance

Following the recent revocation of the Immigration Ordinance commencement date of 01 October 2025, the St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to report that priority work has begun on refining the legislation. The revision to the Ordinance will ensure closer alignment with the policy intent whilst also adequately protecting the community’s needs.

It is expected that the revised draft of the legislation will be presented at Legislative Council towards the end of this year for approval. In parallel, with the legislative process, the new immigration digital platform will be adjusted to meet the requirements of the updated legislation. SHG is focused on ensuring the system is as streamlined and user-friendly as possible for all users.

Should Legislative Council approve the revised Ordinance, a transition period of approximately three months will be necessary to publicise the changes and ensure everyone is aware of how to use the new immigration digital platform before it comes fully into effect.

SHG remains committed to a robust, fair, and transparent immigration system. We will provide further updates as this process moves forward.

