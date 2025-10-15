Public Consultation Opens For Jamestown Seafront Redevelopment Options

The public are invited to review and provide comment on the options paper for the proposed Jamestown seafront redevelopment. This is available on the St Helena Government (SHG) website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/JT-redevelopment-Report-with-appendix-2025.pdf.

This important document outlines various strategies for the future development and revitalisation of the seafront area, marking a significant step in the project’s progression.

Minister Karl Thrower added,

“On behalf of the Economic Development team we would like to sincerely thank everyone who has contributed to the process thus far. Your input has been invaluable in shaping the options presented in this paper and we now welcome all constructive feedback on the options presented as we move forward in the decision-making process.”

Submitting Feedback

Feedback can be communicated directly to the Economic Development team via email at the following addresses: ·

invest@sainthelena.gov.sh

Head of Property, Nikita Crowie, at nikita.crowie@sainthelena.gov.sh

Please submit your feedback by 30 November 2025.

#StHelena #Jamestown #SeafrontDevelopment #PublicConsultation

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt