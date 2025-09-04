Primary School Reorganisation Update

The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio (ESE) today announced that the reorganisation of the primary school structure, which will create two new schools dedicated to Key Stage 1 (KS1) and Key Stage 2 (KS2), will begin earlier than planned. The transition will now start in January 2026 instead of the original date of September 2026.

This change is necessary to ensure the safety of all students and staff during extensive renovations at the future school sites Harford Primary School and St Paul’s Primary School, which were agreed earlier this year. Construction on this scale cannot be safely completed with pupils on-site, and the revised timeline allows the contractors to efficiently carry out this crucial work.

A Phased Plan for a Smooth Transition

To determine the best approach for the reorganisation, the ESE Portfolio carefully explored several temporary options, including using community centres and office buildings. However, these spaces were not suitable due to scheduling conflicts and the significant cost and time required to make them fit to meet educational standards. The ESE also considered relocating students to other schools, including the secondary school.

Through this detailed analysis, one clear option emerged: introducing the new KS1 and KS2 model for all primary-aged children from January 2026. This reorganisation will take place in three phases to minimise disruption to learning and limit the number of moves for students and staff.

Phase I: January 2026 – Launch Preparations

Building work will begin at the KS1 site (Harford Primary School).

All KS1 students from the three existing primary schools will relocate to the St Paul’s Primary School site.

All KS2 students will relocate to the Pilling Primary School site.

This approach allows all children to remain together with their friends during the renovations and provides valuable time for staff training and planning.

Phase II: September 2026 – KS1 School Launch

The new KS1 School will officially open at the renovated Harford Primary School site.

KS2 students will remain at Pilling Primary School while renovations begin on their future school site.

Phase III: March 2027 – KS2 School Launch

Following the completion of works, the new KS2 School will officially launch at the renovated St Paul’s Primary School site.

Our Commitment to Students and Families

We understand that this change may bring concern and will work closely with the community during this period. We know this impacts many families, from daily routines to transport arrangements. The ESE Portfolio is actively working behind the scenes on all logistical details to ensure a seamless transition.

The safety, learning, and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We will ensure ample time is given before January 2026 to help prepare them for the upcoming changes.

As part of our commitment to keeping the public informed, we are launching a communications campaign called ‘Together We Thrive: One journey. One island. One future.’ We encourage all parents and community members to stay engaged by looking out for updates online, in the media, and through the primary schools.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ESE Portfolio at info@sainthelena.edu.sh.

