Polling Day – General Election 2025

Polling Day in the 2025 General Election will be Wednesday, 3 September 2025, with Polling Stations open from 10:00 to 19:00.

Employers are reminded that the Elections Ordinance, 2009, requires employers to allow employees a reasonable period of time for voting and that no deduction must be made from an employee’s pay or other remuneration when they are given time off for voting, nor must any penalty be imposed on an employee who is given time off to vote.

Employers who refuse an employee a reasonable period of time for voting commit an offence; the penalty for such is a fine of £1,000 or imprisonment for 6 months, or both.

Polling Stations will be at the following venues:

St Mary’s Church the Briars for the Alarm Forest Electoral District

Blue Hill Community Centre

Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

Jamestown Community Centre

Levelwood Clinic

Harford Community Centre

Sandy Bay Community Centre

Kingshurst Community Centre

You may only vote at the Polling Station in the Electoral District in which you are registered.

Voters are encouraged to attend the Polling Stations well before 19:00, as the Poll will close at 19:00 sharp. Voters will not be allowed into the Polling Station or given a ballot paper after 19:00.

