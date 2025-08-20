Official List of Candidates for the 2025 General Election

20 August 2025
Returning Officer, Carol Henry, this afternoon announced the names of 23 Candidates who will be standing in this year’s General Election. The electorate now has the opportunity to vote for up to 12 candidates to represent the Island on the Legislative Council.
The Candidates (listed in alphabetical order of last name, first name) are as follows:
Colin Douglas Bargo
Clint Richard Beard
Gillian Ann Brooks
Mark Alan Brooks
Cruyff Gerard Buckley
Rebecca Elizabeth Cairns-Wicks
Ronald Arthur Coleman
Jeffrey Robert Ellick
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex
Melissa Kim Fowler
Anthony Arthur Green
Martin Dave Henry
Elizabeth Knipe
Cyril Kenneth Leo
Dennis Karl Leo
Robert Charles Midwinter
Derek Pedley
Derek Franklin Thomas
Julie Dorne Thomas
Kevin Adrian Thomas
Karl Gavin Thrower
Andrew James Turner
Patrick Arthur Williams
The full Declaration, including the names of Sponsors, will be Gazetted as soon as possible and published on the St Helena Government (SHG) website.
Polling Day is set for Wednesday, 3 September 2025. Information on voting will be published in this week’s and next week’s newspapers and on the SHG website, here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.
