Official List of Candidates for the 2025 General Election

Returning Officer, Carol Henry, this afternoon announced the names of 23 Candidates who will be standing in this year’s General Election. The electorate now has the opportunity to vote for up to 12 candidates to represent the Island on the Legislative Council.

The Candidates (listed in alphabetical order of last name, first name) are as follows:

Colin Douglas Bargo

Clint Richard Beard

Gillian Ann Brooks

Mark Alan Brooks

Cruyff Gerard Buckley

Rebecca Elizabeth Cairns-Wicks

Ronald Arthur Coleman

Jeffrey Robert Ellick

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex

Melissa Kim Fowler

Anthony Arthur Green

Martin Dave Henry

Elizabeth Knipe

Cyril Kenneth Leo

Dennis Karl Leo

Robert Charles Midwinter

Derek Pedley

Derek Franklin Thomas

Julie Dorne Thomas

Kevin Adrian Thomas

Karl Gavin Thrower

Andrew James Turner

Patrick Arthur Williams

The full Declaration, including the names of Sponsors, will be Gazetted as soon as possible and published on the St Helena Government (SHG) website.

Polling Day is set for Wednesday, 3 September 2025. Information on voting will be published in this week’s and next week’s newspapers and on the SHG website, here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.

Photo

#StHelena #GeneralElection2025

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt