Minister Thrower Departs for Overseas Visit

Minister Karl Thrower departed the island on Saturday, 18 October 2025, to represent St Helena at the Green Overseas Workshop on Utility-Scale Renewable Energy for Island Grids in Saint Eustatius. Minister Thrower will be attending alongside Geoffrey Augustus, Technical Manager, Electricity, Connect St Helena Ltd., and Paul Cherrett, Head of the Programme Management Office.

The experience and knowledge exchange workshop aims to strengthen the capacity of small islands to integrate large scale renewable energy such as solar and wind. For St Helena, the lessons learned will guide us in achieving our goal of 80% renewable energy by 2028.

Minister Thrower is expected to return on Saturday, 8 November 2025, but will remain contactable during the period he is away via karl.thrower@sainthelena.gov.sh.

During the Minister’s absence, Chief Minister Rebecca Cairns-Wicks will serve as the primary point of contact for matters pertaining to the Economic Development and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolios and can be contacted via email at rebecca.cairns-wicks@sainthelena.gov.sh.

