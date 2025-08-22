International Election Observers to Arrive in St Helena Ahead of General Election

A team of independent and impartial international election observers will arrive in St Helena ahead of the General Election to be held on Wednesday 3 September 2025.

The Election Observation Mission is made up of seven observers and is organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (CPA BIMR).

Three parliamentarians from Isle of Man, Guernsey and Gibraltar are part of the mission, as well as two election experts, and two members of staff from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK branch (CPA UK).

In the run up to election day, the election observers will meet election officials, parliamentary candidates and local groups to get an insight into the electoral process and the specific context of the election. If anyone wishes to share their experience of the election, they can contact the Mission on: cpabimr@parliament.uk .

The election observers will assess the election against international standards, commitments and obligations, as well as domestic laws. This is the second time that international observers have been invited to St Helena. For the last election in 2021, the Mission was carried out virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

At the start of the mission, at 10:00 on Tuesday 26 August 2025, the mission will hold a press conference to introduce the mission and its aims. After election day, there will be a radio broadcast so that initial findings about the election can be shared. This will be on Friday 5 September 2025.

Two months later, a final report will be released with detailed findings and recommendations. It will be publicly available.

One of the observers, Deputy Chris Blin, says:

“It’s a real privilege to have been invited to observe the General Election in St Helena. It’s a special opportunity to strengthen the democratic process, encourage openness, support the upholding of international standards and foster public trust in institutions, as well as connecting with the island’s vibrant community. Over the next two weeks, we’re looking forward to learning from people across the island and sharing this important moment together.”

Notes to Editors:

This international Election Observation Mission is impartial and independent. CPA UK endorses the Declaration of Principles of International Election Observation and Code of Conduct for International Election Observers. CPA British Islands & Mediterranean Region (BIMR) is one of nine regions of the CPA network and is committed to strengthening democracy and good governance. Its secretariat is based in the UK Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA UK). Since 2011, CPA BIMR has organised Election Observer Missions (EOM) across six UK Overseas Territories: Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, Turks and Caicos Islands, Cayman Islands and St Helena. More recently, missions have gone to the Crown Dependencies: Jersey, Guernsey and Isle of Man. CPA UK/BIMR has also overseen Election Assessment Missions (EAM) to the UK General Election in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2024.

For further information, please email: cpabimr@parliament.uk Our X handle is @CPA _BIMR Our hashtag is: #StHelenaEOM

#StHelena #CPA #BIMR

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt