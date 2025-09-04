General Election 2025 – The Results

4 September 2025
Returning Officer, Carol Henry, this morning, Thursday 4 September 2025, announced the results of Polling Day for the General Election 2025 and has accordingly declared that the following candidates have been duly elected to serve as Members of the St Helena Legislative Council:
List in alphabetical order of surname
Clint Richard Beard: of Market Street, Jamestown
Gillian Ann Brooks: of 25 Barracks Square, Jamestown
Rebecca Elizabeth Cairns-Wicks: of “Mount Pleasant”, Sandy Bay
Ronald Arthur Coleman: of Silver Hill, Levelwood
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: of “Villa Ajaccio”, Napoleon Street, Jamestown
Martin Dave Henry: of Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Dennis Karl Leo: of Half Way, St Pauls
Robert Charles Midwinter: of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Derek Franklin Thomas: of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow
Julie Dorne Thomas: of Gordon’s Post, Alarm Forest
Karl Gavin Thrower: of The Flag, Levelwood
Andrew James Turner: of Burgh House, Barren Ground, Blue Hill
The Count took place from just before 22:00 last night to approximately 05:00 this morning.
The votes awarded to each candidate were as follows:
Colin Douglas Bargo: 309
Clint Richard Beard: 407
Gillian Ann Brooks: 543
Mark Alan Brooks: 352
Cruyff Gerard Buckley: 314
Rebecca Elizabeth Cairns-Wicks: 823
Ronald Arthur Coleman: 389
Jeffrey Robert Ellick: 326
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: 730
Melissa Kim Fowler: 306
Anthony Arthur Green: 333
Martin Dave Henry: 541
Elizabeth Knipe: 174
Cyril Kenneth Leo: 217
Dennis Karl Leo: 644
Robert Charles Midwinter: 441
Derek Pedley: 326
Derek Franklin Thomas: 629
Julie Dorne Thomas: 403
Kevin Adrian Thomas: 128
Karl Gavin Thrower: 650
Andrew James Turner: 761
Patrick Arthur Williams: 59
In total 1147 people cast valid votes. This represents approximately 56% of those eligible to vote – compared with 60% in 2021, 49% in 2017, 55% in 2013, 58% in 2009, and 47% in 2005.
There were four invalid Ballot Papers.
