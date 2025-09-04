General Election 2025 – The Results

Returning Officer, Carol Henry, this morning, Thursday 4 September 2025, announced the results of Polling Day for the General Election 2025 and has accordingly declared that the following candidates have been duly elected to serve as Members of the St Helena Legislative Council:

List in alphabetical order of surname

Clint Richard Beard: of Market Street, Jamestown

Gillian Ann Brooks: of 25 Barracks Square, Jamestown

Rebecca Elizabeth Cairns-Wicks: of “Mount Pleasant”, Sandy Bay

Ronald Arthur Coleman: of Silver Hill, Levelwood

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: of “Villa Ajaccio”, Napoleon Street, Jamestown

Martin Dave Henry: of Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Dennis Karl Leo: of Half Way, St Pauls

Robert Charles Midwinter: of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Derek Franklin Thomas: of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow

Julie Dorne Thomas: of Gordon’s Post, Alarm Forest

Karl Gavin Thrower: of The Flag, Levelwood

Andrew James Turner: of Burgh House, Barren Ground, Blue Hill

The Count took place from just before 22:00 last night to approximately 05:00 this morning.

The votes awarded to each candidate were as follows:

List in alphabetical order of surname

Colin Douglas Bargo: 309

Clint Richard Beard: 407

Gillian Ann Brooks: 543

Mark Alan Brooks: 352

Cruyff Gerard Buckley: 314

Rebecca Elizabeth Cairns-Wicks: 823

Ronald Arthur Coleman: 389

Jeffrey Robert Ellick: 326

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: 730

Melissa Kim Fowler: 306

Anthony Arthur Green: 333

Martin Dave Henry: 541

Elizabeth Knipe: 174

Cyril Kenneth Leo: 217

Dennis Karl Leo: 644

Robert Charles Midwinter: 441

Derek Pedley: 326

Derek Franklin Thomas: 629

Julie Dorne Thomas: 403

Kevin Adrian Thomas: 128

Karl Gavin Thrower: 650

Andrew James Turner: 761

Patrick Arthur Williams: 59

In total 1147 people cast valid votes. This represents approximately 56% of those eligible to vote – compared with 60% in 2021, 49% in 2017, 55% in 2013, 58% in 2009, and 47% in 2005.

There were four invalid Ballot Papers.

