First Aid Training Courses Now Open for Registration

The Ambulance Service is offering an accredited Qualsafe ‘Emergency First Aid at Work’ training course, open to all St Helena Government (SHG) staff and members of the public. The one-day course will be held at the St Helena Community College from 09:00 to 16:00 on the scheduled dates.

This course provides participants with the essential knowledge and practical skills needed to respond effectively to medical emergencies in the workplace. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a Qualsafe Emergency First Aid at Work qualification, which remains valid for three years.

Course Dates and Fee

The course will be offered on the following dates:

Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Friday, 28 November 2025

Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Thursday, 26 March 2026

The course fee is £20 per person. This fee covers all training materials, printing, and the learner registration fee that must be paid to Qualsafe, the awarding body. This contribution also supports the ongoing costs of maintaining accreditation, ensuring that the island can continue to deliver nationally recognised qualifications in the future.

How to Book

To book a place, please contact Carley Peters on +290 22607.

Alternatively, you can register online using the St Helena Community College registration form, by clicking here. Please note that the ‘Emergency First Aid at Work’ course can be found under the ‘Qualsafe’ course category. You are not required to enter an SHCC Membership number – you can bypass this step and continue to complete the form.

