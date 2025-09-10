Election of Chief Minister

Legislative Council have today voted in a new Chief Minister for St Helena. Initially there were several expressions of interest for this role, however after considerable discussion among all Elected Members, only one expression of interest remained. Today the Honourable Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks received the unanimous support of all Elected Members to be the island’s new Chief Minister. Elected Members take this opportunity to congratulate Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks and to reiterate their support for her as the Chief Minister.