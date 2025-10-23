EDIP Playgrounds Project – Public Update

On 19 August 2025 the Property Service announced the Playgrounds Project, a new initiative to create modern, safe, and inclusive recreation areas for families at the existing playground in Half Tree Hollow (Lower Graveyard) and at Longwood Green. This project is part of the £30 million Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government.

Following feedback from the community, including consultation with children at New Horizons, and extensive research into suitable play equipment, the attached images depict the exact equipment that will be installed into Half Tree Hollow and Longwood respectively. Half Tree Hollow will also benefit from outdoor gym equipment specifically designed for children (health and wellbeing package) and the existing hard standing will be converted into a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) that can facilitate various sports such as football, basketball, netball, hockey and soft cricket, an example picture of which is attached.

Both areas will also be enhanced with wooden benches, concrete picnic bench sets, shade gazebos, a communal recycling hub and playground signage, all of which is subject to planning permission.

As well as the £113K budget, this project has attracted generous and very much appreciated philanthropic support from both local and international businesses and organisations (all of whom will be named in the final project announcement), amounting to £18K to date, which has contributed to the enhancements that may otherwise have not been possible.

Philanthropic support from the community is still invited as this will further the developments at Half Tree Hollow and Longwood. Any businesses, organisations or individuals wishing to contribute towards the project are invited to contact Mike Durnford, Crown Estates Manager via email: mike.durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh.

It is planned for both areas to be remediated during December and January, including vegetation / shrubs removal, grass cutting and general tidying in readiness for playground equipment installation from February, for project completion by the end of March 2026.

Photos

Play equipment intended for Half Tree Hollow (Note: harness will be fitted on the inclusive seat)

Multi-Use Games Area and Children’s Outdoor Gym Equipment intended for Half Tree Hollow

Play equipment intended for Longwood Green

