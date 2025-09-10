Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks Elected as Chief Minister

The inaugural meeting of the newly elected Legislative Council took place in the Council Chamber today. Local media, members of the public and Public Service officials attended to witness the first formal meeting under the new elected government.

The proceedings were opened with the entry of the President, His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, followed by Prayers and the Administration of Oaths where each Member was called forward to take before the Governor the Oath of Allegiance and Due Execution of Office of Member of the Legislative Council.

Governor Phillips presided over the meeting.

In his opening Address (full copy) HE the Governor said:

“It is a great pleasure to welcome you today as you take your seats in this Chamber, having earned the trust of the people of St Helena through democratic election. Whether you are returning to Council or joining it for the first time, your presence here reflects a commitment to public service that deserves recognition and respect.

The work of this Council is central to the life of our democracy. As elected representatives, you are entrusted with three core responsibilities: to make legislation that services the long-term interests of the island; to scrutinise the work of government with fairness and rigour; and to represent the voices, concerns, and aspirations of your constituents.”

HE the Governor concluded by saying:

“I recognise that the months ahead will bring challenges. There will be difficult decisions, competing priorities, and moments of disagreement. But I also know that this Council brings together a wealth of experience, insight, and commitment. If you approach your work with humility, with a willingness to listen, and with a focus on the common good, you will serve this island well.

Let me close by thanking each of you for stepping forward to serve. The people of St Helena have placed their confidence in you. I wish you wisdom, strength, and unity as you begin this important work.”

Elections then followed for the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Chief Minister:

At this point the Attorney General presented a motion to suspend Standing Orders concerning the election of the Speaker and to agree to the adoption of alternative procedures to allow for all candidates to be nominated and seconded en bloc. The motion was supported unanimously.

Speaker

Six nominations were received for the role of Speaker. However after five rounds of voting, votes were tied and a motion was agreed that the elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be adjourned.

Chief Minister

There was one nomination for Chief Minister which resulted in the Honourable Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks being elected as the second Chief Minister for St Helena.

Legislative Council will resume tomorrow, 11 September, the main items of business will be the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Photo

New Chief Minister, Dr Rebecca Cairns-Wicks

#StHelena #LegislativeCouncil #ChiefMinister

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt/