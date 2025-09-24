District Representation Announced by Elected Members

24 September 2025
Following the recent announcement of the Ministerial Team, the remaining seven Councillors have now confirmed district representation across the Island. This important step will help strengthen engagement between Councillors and the communities we serve.
We are pleased to announce the following district representatives:
|Councillor
|District Represented
|Contact Details
|Cllr. Ronald Coleman
|Levelwood
|ronald.coleman@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 24250
|Cllr. Derek Thomas
|Half-Tree-Hollow
|derek.thomas@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 23647 (H) Mobile No: + 290 66907 (M)
|Cllr. Robert Midwinter
|St. Pauls
|robert.midwinter@parliament.sh Mobile No: + 290 51500
|Cllr. Dr Corinda Essex
|Jamestown
|corinda.essex@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 22038
|Cllr. Dennis Leo
|Longwood
|dennis.leo@parliament.sh Mobile No: + 290 67109
|Cllr. Julie Thomas
|Alarm Forest
|julie.thomas@parliament.sh Mobile No: + 290 61920
|Cllr. Clint Beard
|Blue Hill & Sandy Bay
|clint.beard@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 22351 Mobile No: + 290 64837
While each Councillor has been assigned to a district, members of the public are welcome to contact any Councillor of their choice. However, we encourage you to build a relationship with your nominated representative to ensure continuity and strong local connections.
In the coming weeks, Councillors will also announce the areas of interest and working groups they will be championing. This will provide further clarity on how responsibilities are shared and how your representatives will advocate for community priorities.
Your Councillors remain committed to strengthening relationships with you, our constituents, engaging openly on issues that matter, and improving communication.
As Elected Members, it is our responsibility and privilege to represent you – the people of St Helena
Legislative Council
