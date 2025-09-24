District Representation Announced by Elected Members

Following the recent announcement of the Ministerial Team, the remaining seven Councillors have now confirmed district representation across the Island. This important step will help strengthen engagement between Councillors and the communities we serve.

We are pleased to announce the following district representatives:

Councillor District Represented Contact Details Cllr. Ronald Coleman Levelwood ronald.coleman@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 24250 Cllr. Derek Thomas Half-Tree-Hollow derek.thomas@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 23647 (H) Mobile No: + 290 66907 (M) Cllr. Robert Midwinter St. Pauls robert.midwinter@parliament.sh Mobile No: + 290 51500 Cllr. Dr Corinda Essex Jamestown corinda.essex@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 22038 Cllr. Dennis Leo Longwood dennis.leo@parliament.sh Mobile No: + 290 67109 Cllr. Julie Thomas Alarm Forest julie.thomas@parliament.sh Mobile No: + 290 61920 Cllr. Clint Beard Blue Hill & Sandy Bay clint.beard@parliament.sh Tel No: + 290 22351 Mobile No: + 290 64837

While each Councillor has been assigned to a district, members of the public are welcome to contact any Councillor of their choice. However, we encourage you to build a relationship with your nominated representative to ensure continuity and strong local connections.

In the coming weeks, Councillors will also announce the areas of interest and working groups they will be championing. This will provide further clarity on how responsibilities are shared and how your representatives will advocate for community priorities.

Your Councillors remain committed to strengthening relationships with you, our constituents, engaging openly on issues that matter, and improving communication.

As Elected Members, it is our responsibility and privilege to represent you – the people of St Helena

Legislative Council

24 September 2025