Darwin 200 Project Inspires the Next Generation on St Helena

As part of the global Darwin 200 voyage, the historic Dutch tall ship Oosterschelde is currently moored in James Bay, bringing with it a world-class initiative aimed at inspiring young people to become the next generation of environmental leaders, explorers, and scientists.

The Maritime Authority currently has an ongoing project to increase capability within the maritime sector on St Helena, helping to promote and reinstate career pathways both at sea and within maritime operations. In joining forces with the St Helena National Trust (SHNT) for this initiative, the Maritime Authority has incorporated the maritime factor into the Oosterschelde visits, school talks, and conservation activities, ensuring that students gain insight into potential careers and the vital role of maritime expertise in environmental stewardship.

As part of this joint initiative, on Wednesday 14 May 2025, schoolchildren were given a unique opportunity to step aboard the Oosterschelde to explore the vessel and meet members of the international Darwin 200 crew, or view the shipvia a boat ride around it. 192 primary school learners went for the ride around the ship and 101 secondary school students went onboard. 48 staff members supported the students.

This immersive visit gave students a chance to learn about traditional sailing, ocean conservation, and the purpose of the Darwin 200 voyage, which retraces the route of Charles Darwin’s historic journey to promote environmental understanding and stewardship in young people across the globe.

To build on this engagement, the Darwin 200 team and crew also visited local schools across the island on Thursday, 15 May, where they delivered inspiring talks and presentations about the expedition, life at sea, and the importance of protecting the planet’s biodiversity.

Spotlight on the Darwin Leaders

As part of the wider Darwin 200 initiative, the project supports the development of Darwin Leaders exceptional young conservationists selected from around the world. These emerging leaders are undertaking scientific research, conservation outreach, and educational activities during the voyage.

The Darwin Leaders on St Helena, Matthew Owen and Jolan Henry, aim to tell St Helena’s story of conservation. Focusing on the history of St Helena’s environment, where we are today and what the hopes are for the future, centering on the Millennium Forest, seabirds, Wirebird and endemic invertebrates.

The SHNT is proud to support the Darwin Leaders and believes their presence on the island will be an inspiration to local youth, particularly those with a passion for St Helena’s environment, marine life, and natural heritage.

On Sunday, 18 May, the Darwin Leaders will welcome Tyanne Williams, who will collaborate with the Ascension Island Government’s Conservation Department. During her time there, Tyanne will gain firsthand experience by shadowing the department’s work, with the aim of producing films and reports that highlight Ascension’s ongoing and future conservation endeavours, as well as its past achievements in this crucial area.

Subsequently, the team will embark on the Oosterschelde to Ascension Island. Whilst on board the Oosterschelde, the Darwin Leaders will have the opportunity to work on a 180-year-old tall ship, participate in bird watching, and BRUV (Baited Remote Underwater Video) and eDNA (environmental DNA) research. On Ascension Island, the Darwin Leaders will be hosted by the Ascension Island Government Conservation Section, where they will spend three weeks working on different conservation projects, before flying home on 15 June 2025.

Portfolio Director for Safety, Security and Home Affairs, Alex Mitham, commented:

“This is a rare and exciting opportunity for our young people. Bringing together maritime heritage, environmental science, and real-world adventure that has the potential to ignite a lifelong interest in ocean conservation and exploration.”

The SHNT added:

“The Darwin 200 project aligns perfectly with our mission to promote environmental awareness and connect the younger generation with St Helena’s unique biodiversity and place in global environmental history.”

The visit of the Oosterschelde is not only a celebration of traditional seafaring but also a platform to foster environmental curiosity, responsibility, and international friendship among the island’s youth.

To learn about the Darwin 200 project, visit www.darwin200.com.

Photos

Pilling Primary School learners waiting to board ‘The Enchanted Isle’’

Pilling Primary School learners on their way to the ‘Oosterschelde’

St Paul’s Primary School learners circling the ‘Oosterschelde’ aboard the ‘Enchanted Isle’

Harford Primary School learners were lucky enough to also get a visit from a whale shark

St Helena Secondary School learners taking turns pulling down one of the sails

A crew member giving a guided tour of the ship

The deck of the ship

The sails of the ship

The bar area

A lounge area, where passengers can relax

Dining Area

