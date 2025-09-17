Chief Minister Announces Selection of Ministers

Chief Minister Rebecca Cairns-Wicks today announced the Ministers she has selected and the Public Service Portfolios allocated to them. They are:

Safety, Security and Home Affairs Portfolio – Councillor Gillian Brooks

Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio – Councillor Andrew Turner

Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio and Economic Development Portfolio – Councillor Karl Thrower

Health and Social Care Portfolio – Councillor Martin Henry

The Chief Minister will have responsibility for the Treasury and for Central Support Services.

The Chief Minister has recommended to the Governor that he makes these appointments. Pursuant to the Constitution the Governor will now formally make the appointments and Portfolio allocations.

Each Minister will exercise general direction and policy control over departments assigned to them subject to the policies of Government.

Chief Minister Rebecca Cairn-Wicks commented:

“I would like to extend my gratitude and congratulations to the new Ministers in taking on their new roles. We know that there are challenges ahead, but together as a team we will be ready to face them.

The team has been chosen with deep consideration and care.

Our priorities are clear: to listen, to work openly, and to take forward the policies and decisions that will help move the island forwards and build a strong and sustainable future for St Helena.

I have every confidence that the Ministerial team will bring energy, dedication, and integrity to their roles. We will be accountable to the public, guided by the values of fairness, transparency, and service. Our commitment is to put people first and to work together for the good of the island.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Honourable Members of Legislative Council for the generosity of your time, consideration and support as I step into the role of Chief Minister. I am heartened by discussion and debate and the commitment to working together, facilitating good communication and transparency in the decision-making process and I am committed to work with you in this way.”

The Chief Minister, four Ministers and the Attorney General form the Executive Council. The Executive Council with the Governor are the highest decision making body of the St Helena Government.

