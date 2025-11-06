Airlink Flight Schedule to March 2027 Announced

St Helena Government (SHG) and Airlink are pleased to announce the release of an 18-month forward flight schedule to St Helena.

Airlink will continue to operate its regular weekly Saturday service between Johannesburg (JNB) and St Helena (HLE), and monthly inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension, maintaining consistent connectivity. In addition, from mid-December 2026 through to the mid-March 2027, Airlink will introduce a seasonal Tuesday return service between Cape Town and St Helena, catering to increased travel demand during the southern summer months.

While the published schedule extends 18 months into the future, it is important to note that flights can only be booked up to 360 days in advance, in line with Airlink’s booking system. Travellers and tourism operators can therefore plan ahead with confidence, knowing flight timings and service frequencies beyond the current booking window.

The schedule provides visitors and residents with enhanced visibility of planned flight operations, offering greater confidence and flexibility when planning travel to one of the world’s most unique and remote destinations. This will also allow the island’s businesses, tour operators, and hospitality partners to better prepare for upcoming travel seasons.

On the announcement, Minister of Economic Development, Karl Thrower, said:

“This 18-month schedule demonstrates our continued collaboration with Airlink, and our shared commitment to making St Helena more accessible for everyone. This predictability is vital, especially for our community. We hope this extended view will be helpful for the local population, diaspora and visitors in their forward planning.”

Chief Commercial Officer of Airlink, Katherine Whelan, added:

“We are proud to continue connecting St Helena to the world through our Johannesburg and seasonal Cape Town services. The release of this extended schedule gives travellers the confidence to plan well in advance and supports the island’s ongoing tourism and economic development. St Helena is a remarkable destination, and Airlink is delighted to play a role in opening it up to more visitors.”

The full flight schedule for the period November 2025 to March 2027 can be seen on the SHG website or found on the Airlink website 362 days prior to departure.

Tickets for travel between South Africa and St Helena are available online, via the Airlink website and through all IATA travel agents.

Ticket bookings for residents of St Helena can be made through your local travel agent.

Tickets for travel on the inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension are available through the AIG Travel Office. Passengers can contact the Travel Office via email at flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac or by telephone on +247 67000 ext 1111.

#StHelena #VisitStHelena #Airlink #FlyAirlink

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt