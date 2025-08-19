A Call for Community Feedback: The Playgrounds Project

The Property Division is pleased to announce the Playgrounds Project, a new initiative to create modern, safe, and inclusive recreation areas for families at the existing playground in Half Tree Hollow (Lower Graveyard) and at Longwood Green. This project is part of the £30 million Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government.

We are seeking public feedback, particularly from young people and families, to inform the design of these new spaces. The community is invited to submit their preferences for new play equipment and facilities. Suggestions can be as simple as a general description, such as “climbing frame” or “swings”, or can include a specific web link to an example or a particular piece of equipment. All equipment choices will be subject to available funding.

In addition to new play equipment, the project is considering a range of other facilities to enhance the recreation areas. These include outdoor gym equipment designed specifically for children, locally crafted wooden seating and concrete picnic benches, solar-powered street lighting, and communal litter and recycling bins. Prior to the installation of any new equipment, both locations will undergo grounds maintenance, including the removal of weeds, vegetation, and litter, to visually improve the areas.

The Project Manager is also reaching out to businesses and members of the public who may wish to support this initiative through philanthropic sponsorship of equipment or facilities. Maximising the project’s budget through such support will allow for the creation of higher-quality and more comprehensive recreation spaces.

Feedback can be submitted to the Project Manager, Mike Durnford, via email at Mike.Durnford@sainthelena.gov.sh by Friday, 29 August 2025. All contributions will be instrumental in shaping these new and improved community assets.

