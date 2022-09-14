Arrangements for mourning Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

All times are local.



Service of Commemoration – Sunday 18 September at 1500 hours

A Service of Commemoration for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at St James’s Church in Jamestown at 1500 hours on Sunday 18 September. The public are warmly invited to attend.



National Moment of Reflection – Sunday 18 September at 1900 hours

The public are invited to participate in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Late Majesty. This will be marked by a one minute silence commencing at 1900 hours on Sunday 18 September, preceded by the tolling of Church bells.



State Funeral – Monday 19 September

The State Funeral of Her Late Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, commencing at 1000 hours. Governor Nigel Phillips CBE and Chief Minister Julie Thomas will attend, representing St Helena.



Public Holiday – Monday 19 September

The Acting Governor has confirmed that Monday 19 September will be observed in St Helena as a public holiday in honour of the State Funeral.



Condolences

The book of condolence is available today outside the Council Chamber between 0900 and 1600 hours.

From 0900 hours on Thursday 15 September, the book will be relocated to the Tourism Office in Jamestown. It will be available for the public during the Office’s opening hours.

The book will close at 1600 hours on Tuesday 20 September, after which it will be taken to care homes.

A virtual book of condolence is also available to the public at www.royal.uk.



Last week, Governor Phillips wrote to His Majesty The King to express the condolences of the communities of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha on the passing of Her Late Majesty. The Speaker of St Helena has written to Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons, to express condolences on behalf of Legislative Council.

Copies of these letters are attached for the public’s reference.



Flag guidance and protocol

Flags should remain at half-mast until 0700 hours on Tuesday 20 September, the day after the State Funeral.



14 September 2022