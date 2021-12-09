Pre-Departure PCR Test

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise passengers departing on the Titan Airways Flight on Monday, 13 December, that they do not need a PCR test or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the UK. This is because St Helena does not fall under the Red list of countries and territories and is therefore exempt from the UK COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules.

Passengers travelling onwards from the UK are reminded to check the COVID-19 requirements of their next destination. Passengers requiring a pre-departure test must make an appointment with the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, on tel: 22500 or via email: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than 3pm tomorrow, Friday 10 December 2021.

SHG

9 December 2021