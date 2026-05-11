The St Helena Government (SHG) is providing the following update as part of its ongoing, proactive response to the Hantavirus situation. We continue to operate with an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our community.

Enhancement of Medical Personnel

As a purely precautionary measure, SHG has enhanced its medical capabilities on-island with the arrival of five additional personnel on Saturday, 9 May. We are grateful for the direct support provided by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD). The new arrivals include:

An Infection Prevention and Control Specialist

Two Laboratory Scientists

Two Ministry of Defence personnel to assist with logistics and planning.

The arrival of these experts is intended to provide reassurance to the public; it does not indicate a change in the current risk level, which remains very low.

Medical Supplies and Logistics

Following the arrival of yesterday’s (10 May) Airlink flight, the Health and Social Care Portfolio has now received the scheduled shipment of medical supplies. These supplies further bolster our on-island stocks and ensure our teams are fully prepared for any potential developments. Similar essential equipment has also been successfully delivered to Ascension to ensure regional readiness. Additionally, as part of our active monitoring process, all individuals currently in isolation will be provided with thermometers for precise daily temperature reporting to health officials.

Regional Support: Tristan da Cunha

Regarding the suspected case on Tristan da Cunha, a Royal Air Force (RAF) flight successfully conducted an airdrop of essential equipment and personnel to the island on Saturday afternoon. This rapid response underscores the tangible support being delivered by the UK Government across the Territory. The individual on Tristan remains stable and is showing signs of improvement.

Current Status on St Helena

Case Status: There are currently no suspected cases on St Helena.

There are currently no suspected cases on St Helena. Contact Status: Contact tracing is a continual process. There 22 people identified as at higher risk and have been advised to enter isolation. None of these 22 individuals are currently showing signs of hantavirus infection.

Contact tracing is a continual process. There 22 people identified as at higher risk and have been advised to enter isolation. None of these 22 individuals are currently showing signs of hantavirus infection. Risk Level: The risk to the wider community remains very low.

SOLAS passenger on passing cargo vessel

In accordance with our international maritime obligations, Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) we will be bringing a patient ashore from a passing cargo vessel, on or around 12 May. For the avoidance of doubt, the patient has an identified medical condition. The vessel began its voyage in Brazil and St Helena will be its first stop. There is NO link to hantavirus. The patient has been pre-screened remotely by our medical team and will undergo further assessment before coming ashore, including temperature checks. It is critical that we continue to deliver on our obligations, as if we fail to do so then we cannot reasonably expect reciprocal services in return. This operation poses no risk to the wider public.

Communication and Support

To keep the public informed, radio talks featuring Public Health professionals and senior government officials will continue today, Wednesday, and Friday.

FAQ

The community is encouraged to rely on official SHG channels for information. We have updated the FAQ with a timeline covering the early stages of this outbreak, to aid public understanding of what information was known when.

To view the updated FAQ, please visit: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/documents/Hantavirus-QA-11.05.26.pdf.

Hantavirus Screening Line

Anyone who had direct contact with the MV Hondius and develops symptoms such as fever or muscle aches should call the Hantavirus Screening Line on 25949 for guidance before visiting the hospital or a clinic.

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