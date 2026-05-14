The public are advised that due to the arrival of the cruise ship Azamara Onward on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, the Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all public access from 06:00.

The Jamestown Wharf will remain closed until the vessel has departed.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and limited only, to persons who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Port stakeholders, workers, and maritime users are requested to park all vehicles outside the main security barrier.

Boat owners are also advised that no maintenance work will be permitted on the Wharf during this period.

Port Control thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding during this time.

SHG

14 May 2026