Road Closure – Longwood Avenue

The Road Section would like to inform the public of a planned temporary road closure on a section of Longwood Avenue from 09:00 on Monday, 24 November through to 15:00 on Sunday, 30 November 2025. This closure is necessary to safely carry out major layer upgrades on the section of road between the entrance of the Piccolo Hill complex and the house known as “The Boot”.

Access and Diversions

Piccolo Hill Residents: Access to the Piccolo Hill complex will not be affected.

Public Diversions: Depending on your destination, alternative routes will be necessary. Please plan your journey using routes such as: Bottom Woods Road Haul Road Colt Sheds Road

Emergency Services: We regret to inform that Emergency Services will be affected by this closure. We advise all emergency personnel to note the closure times and plan their routes accordingly during this period.

Travellers, especially those going to the airport, are advised to allow extra time for travel and make use of the diversion routes. Please adhere to all signage and instructions from personnel on site.

The Road Section apologises for any inconvenience this essential maintenance work may cause and thanks the public for their cooperation.

Ongoing Daily Closures – Bottom Woods to Longwood Gate

Please note that in addition to the planned closure mentioned above, roadworks are continuing along the section between Bottom Woods and Longwood Gate until late January 2026. These works involve daily closures between 09:00 and 15:00, but only on the specific section being worked on each day (approximately 150–200 metres at a time). The entire stretch from Bottom Woods to Longwood Gate will not be closed all at once.

Because the exact location changes daily, we cannot provide precise points in advance. Drivers should expect a short closure somewhere along this section during the stated hours and plan accordingly. Again, please adhere to all signage and instructions from personnel on site.

Photo

A map showing the location of the planned roadworks (in red)