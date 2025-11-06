Revised Road Closure -Tomb Road to Hutts Gate

The Roads Section would like to inform the public of revised closure dates and times for resurfacing work planned for the Tomb Road to Hutt’s Gate.

Please note the following key closure details:

Schedule of Roadworks Road Closures Dates Daily Closure Time Diversions Tomb Road to Hutt’s Gate Tuesday 4 November to Sunday 9 November 2025 09:00 to 15:00 The Dungeon via Gordon’s Post and

Haul Road. Monday 10 November to Thursday 13 November 2025 Full closure from 09:00 on Mon 10 November to 15:00 Thurs 13 November 2025

These works will affect regular public transport routes and may impact Emergency Services response times during the closure hours. We are working to complete this project as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

Please note that the full-time closures effective from Monday 10th November are necessary to enable the slurry to dry sufficiently in the current inclement weather conditions being experienced. Opening the road to vehicular traffic before the slurry layer has cured sufficiently increases the risk of damaging the new layer.

All motorists are advised to expect delays when travelling through or around these areas during working hours. Please exercise extreme caution and strictly follow all posted signage and instructions from on-site staff.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation, patience and understanding as these essential improvements are carried out.