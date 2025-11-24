Arrival of MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Tuesday, 25 November at 22:00. Weather permitting, the vessel will berth alongside Rupert’s Jetty on 26 November 2025.

During this time, Rupert’s Cargo Management Facility, the beach, jetty, and Rupert’s Bay will be under Security Access Level 3, meaning these areas will be restricted to authorised personnel only.

Access will remain restricted until all cargo operations are completed and the vessel has departed.

Once the vessel leaves, security will reduce to Access Level 2, at which point only the Cargo Management Facility will remain restricted during normal working hours (08:00–17:00).

The beach, jetty, and Rupert’s Bay will reopen to the public and can be accessed via the public walkway beginning at Liberation House or via the Ferry Service (charges apply).

After working hours, the Security Access Level reduces to Level 1, whereby vehicular access is allowed through the facility.

St Helena Port Control thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding.

SHG

24 November 2025