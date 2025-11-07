Strengthening Border Security Through Joint Efforts

The Safety Security and Home Affairs Portfolio is pleased to report that the skills and knowledge gained from training delivered by our Border Force colleagues in the UK earlier this year continue to enhance the capabilities of our Customs and Immigration Team.

Building on this training, and through close collaboration between Customs & Immigration, and the Royal St Helena Police, several items were successfully detained last weekend by Customs.

This achievement reflects the effectiveness of joint working and the commitment of all agencies involved.

In a small community island such as ours, working together is essential to ensure that we can manage our borders effectively and safeguard the interests of our people. These efforts demonstrate our shared responsibility to protect and serve our community.