St Helena Strengthens Marine Pollution Preparedness Through IMO Oil Spill Response Training

Personnel from across the St Helena Government (SHG) and key stakeholders have successfully completed International Maritime Organization (IMO) Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation (OPRC) Levels 1, 2 and 3 training, delivered by Ambipar Response Ltd between 21–30 October 2025.

The programme, funded by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) through the FCDO’s OT Civil Resilience programme, included both refresher and new training to maintain St Helena’s capability to prepare for and respond to marine oil spill incidents. Participants represented agencies including Port Control, Sea Rescue, Customs, Environmental Management, Police, and Solomons & Company Plc.

A certificate presentation was held at Plantation House on 30 October 2025, attended by His Excellency the Governor, SHG officials, and the Ambipar training team.

Senior Response Consultant and Trainer at Ambipar, Harry Jolly, said:

“Ambipar are extremely proud to have once again supported SHG and its partners in building resilience and developing their skills in marine oil spill response. It is clear that the island continues to take proactive steps in line with international best practice.”

Portfolio Director, Alex Mitham, added:

“This training ensures St Helena remains ready and capable to respond effectively to pollution incidents, protecting our marine environment and community.”

The training forms part of SHG’s ongoing work to strengthen environmental resilience and uphold international maritime standards.

Photos

Governor Phillips delivers his opening speech at the Certificate Presentation Reception at Plantation House

Ambipar Trainer, Harry Jolly

Certificate recipients

NOTES TO EDITOR:

The OPRC Levels 1, 2, and 3 training is part of the International Maritime Organization’s Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation framework.

Ambipar Response Ltd are internationally recognised specialists in environmental emergency response and training.

Funding for this initiative was secured through the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA.

