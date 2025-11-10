St Helena Recognised at Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards

Recently, St Helena was nominated for ‘Most Desirable Island (World)’ at the 24th annual Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards. The results were announced yesterday at a special event held during the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

While St Helena did not win this year, the nomination itself signifies St Helena’s growing reputation and positioning on the international tourism map.

The awards are voted for by thousands of well-travelled readers of the UK’s leading travel magazine, Wanderlust and St Helena Government would like to thank everyone locally and internationally who voted for St Helena.

Minister for Economic Development and Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Karl Thrower, commented:

“Our nomination at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards confirms that the unique beauty, history, and genuine warmth of the St Helenian people resonate deeply with discerning travellers. It signals a growing appetite for unique, off-the-beaten-path destinations offering authentic, immersive experiences, which St Helena has in spades. We thank everyone for taking the time to vote for St Helena and hope we can call on your support for similar opportunities in future.”

10 November 2025