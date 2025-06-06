St Helena continues film festival success at International Tourism Film Festival Africa

St Helena is celebrating further international recognition with St Helena Tourism’s video, ‘Come and Find Me’, receiving a Gold Award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA) in the Tourism Destination – International category. This achievement builds on the island’s previous successes at global film festivals, further showcasing St Helena as a unique destination in the film industry.

‘Come and Find Me’, an innovative tourism film, has garnered international attention for its narrative-driven approach and celebration of St Helena’s wonders. Recently, it won a Director’s Choice special award at the Japan World’s Tourism Film Festival (JWTFF).

The film’s success is particularly significant as it was an output of the St Helena Showcase, an event held in April 2024, which connected local and international tourism and investment representatives. The showcase aimed to highlight St Helena’s as an emerging travel destination for travel trade and investors interested in adventure, marine life, responsible tourism, history, and culture.

Minister of Treasury and Economic Development, Mark Brooks, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of the continued success of ‘Come and Find Me’ and its recognition on the international stage. This film beautifully captures the essence of St Helena and its unique tourism offerings. I commend the work of my portfolio and the St Helena Showcase for facilitating this film, which continues to demonstrate its valuable outputs.”

To view the ‘Come and Find Me’ film, click the link below:

Come and Find Me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATenzRrnCJc

