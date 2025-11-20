GIS Day on St Helena

St Helena Government (SHG) was pleased to celebrate Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day yesterday, 19 November 2025. GIS Day is an annual global event that highlights the importance of geographic literacy and demonstrates how GIS technology helps solve real-world challenges.

GIS: A Key Tool for St Helena’s Development

GIS is a powerful system for creating, managing, analysing, and mapping all types of data. By connecting data to maps, GIS provides valuable insights into geographic data patterns and relationships, supporting informed decision-making across multiple sectors.

In the lead-up to GIS Day, the SHG GIS team engaged with the local community at the Agriculture Show at Francis Plain on Saturday, 15 November 2025. The team showcased how this technology is already being used to support and enhance St Helena’s agricultural sector.

GIS Manager, Devlin Yon, commented:

“Our presence at the Agriculture Show was a great success. It gave us the chance to show farmers and residents firsthand how GIS can be used to monitor crop health, analyse soil types, and improve irrigation efficiency. Integrating geographic data into agriculture is crucial for sustainable development and resource management on the island.”

Celebrate GIS Day

GIS Day serves as a call to action, encouraging everyone, from students to professionals, to understand and use geographic science and technology. SHG remains committed to expanding GIS use to support evidence-based planning and operations across government departments, including infrastructure, environment, emergency services, and land management.

For more information about what was showcased on GIS Day, please scan the QR code or click the link: https://arcg.is/1GXnfK0

If you would like to participate in our Crop Calendar survey please follow the link and QR code below: https://arcg.is/58SLC

QR Code to Story Map QR Code to Survey

#StHelena #GIS #GISDay

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.x.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

20 November 2025