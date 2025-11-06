ENRP Announces Precautionary Increase to Grouper Catch Limit and Lifts Commercial Fishing Restriction on Deepwater Bullseye Catches

The Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio (ENRP) has announced key management decisions regarding the fishing of Grouper, Deepwater Bullseye, and Moray Eel (Conger) for the remainder of the 2025 fishing year. These decisions, effective from Friday 31 October 2025, follow an Advisory Board meeting held on 24 October 2025 with the Minister for Economic Development and ENRP, Karl Thrower, present virtually.

Precautionary Increase for Grouper

The updated management measures for Grouper reflect positive results from continued data collection and targeted monitoring. This work was conducted by the Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section (MFCS), in collaboration with the UK’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (CEFAS).

A significant decline in abundance of Grouper required a reduction in the Total Allowable Catch (TAC) from 25 tonnes (equating to 20 tonnes commercial and 5 tonnes recreational) to 1.65 metric tonnes in 2024. This 1.65 tonnes was distributed equally between recreational fishers, with each licensee being able to catch 30 fish.

Further data collection over the past 2 years supports a precautionary increase of the TAC from 1.65 tonnes to 2.0 metric tonnes. ENRP has implemented a new, licence-neutral allocation system. Under this system, all previous Grouper landings are void, and each fishing vessel licence holder will receive an equal share of the remaining TAC, equivalent to 22 Grouper per licence.

Licence holders have the flexibility to land these fish under either their commercial or recreational licence. Furthermore, transfers of Grouper allocations between licence holders will be permitted, subject to mutual consent and pending approval from the Chief Fisheries Officer. The Marine Compliance and Enforcement Section (MCES) will process all transfer applications within 48 hours during regular office hours.

This adjustment applies only for the remainder of 2025. A comprehensive review of Grouper management options is scheduled for December 2025, with potential revisions to be implemented in 2026.

Deepwater Bullseye and Moray Eel

Effective 31 October 2025, the Chief Fisheries Officer has revoked the Fisheries Control Notice for Deepwater Bullseye, allowing commercial fishing for the species to immediately resume. Whilst no formal Total Allowable Catches will apply for Deepwater Bullseye or Moray Eel (Conger) for the remainder of 2025, ENRP strongly encourage all fishers to maintain sustainable fishing practices.

This interim approach reflects an improved understanding of recent fishing data and actual landings. Revised, evidence-based TACs for both species are expected to be introduced in 2026, following updated scientific advice from the CEFAS.

Next Steps and Acknowledgements

All fishing vessel licence holders have received formal documentation concerning these changes, including a variation to their fishing licences and a Grouper transfer form for allocation exchanges. The MCES has confirmed updated entitlements and conditions via correspondence to each licence holder.

ENRP expresses its appreciation to the fishing associations and individual licence holders for their continued co-operation, patience, and engagement throughout this review process. The constructive dialogue and feedback received has been invaluable in ensuring that these management measures support both environmental sustainability and the livelihoods and interests of local fishers.

