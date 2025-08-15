80th Anniversary of VJ Day: Marking Japan’s Surrender, The End of World War II, and St Helena’s Wartime Contribution

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day on 15 August, the St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA) and Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) will hold commemorative events, with the support of various island agencies and partners, to remember the significant contribution of the island to this crucial Allied effort.

VJ Day marks the official surrender of Imperial Japan in 1945, and the official end of World War II, a moment of collective relief and celebration after years of devastating war. Even in this remote corner of the South Atlantic, the impact of the war was felt deeply. Whilst initial plans for a St Helena naval station did not fully materialise, the island’s strategic importance became apparent. The sinking of the RFA Darkdale in October 1941 brought the realities of the conflict to St Helena’s shores, highlighting its vulnerability. Nevertheless, the island adapted and continued to contribute to the broader Allied effort. The island later served as a place of refuge for survivors of the British passenger steamship S.S. City of Cairo. These events illustrate the far-reaching impact of the Battle of the Atlantic and the part played by St Helena during this critical period.

These experiences will be reflected in the island’s programme of events organised by the SHVA, designed to honour both international and local contributions to the Allied victory:

The programme will include:

11:00 – Main Service led by Bishop Dale, two minutes of Silence and Wreath Laying, at the Cenotaph, with the Governor and Heads of Uniformed Services in attendance.

11:00 – Memorial Dive to the Deck of the Darkdale (a WWII War Grave) by members of the FCDO from the Governors Office and Dive St Helena to Light the Wreck in commemoration.

Sunset – 23:00 – Lighting of High Knoll Fort to commemorate the occasion.

The legacy of St Helena’s wartime contribution reminds us that even the most remote places can be profoundly connected to world events. As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan, the events planned to take place on Friday 15 August 2025 will serve as a poignant reminder of the wartime experiences and contributions of the people of St Helena alongside the wider Allied forces in the pursuit of peace

Photos (Courtesy of the Museum of St Helena)

The wreck of the RFA Darkdale the morning after the attack.

The S.S City of Cairo

15 August 2025