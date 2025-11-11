Have Your Say: Securing St Helena’s Water Future

Looking Ahead – Protecting St Helena

The St Helena Government (SHG), in partnership with Connect Saint Helena Ltd and JBA Consulting, invites all residents to take part in the public consultation for the island’s new Water Resource Management Plan (WRMP).

This important plan will guide how St Helena can secure reliable and sustainable water supplies for our homes, agriculture, businesses, and natural environment over the coming decades. It will explore:

•How water is currently supplied and used across the island;

•Options for improving storage, sourcing, and efficiency;

•Ways to strengthen our resilience to climate change and drought;

•Opportunities to protect our environment while meeting community needs.

Why Your Voice Matters

Water affects everyone on St Helena. Your local knowledge, ideas, and feedback are vital to shaping a plan that reflects our island’s priorities and requirements. By getting involved, you’ll help guide how water is managed and invested in to meet our current needs and the needs of future generations. Please hit the QR code below to complete our questionnaire and be part of securing water for St Helena.

How to Take Part

Join one of our community consultation events:

St Pauls: Kingshurst Community Centre– Tuesday 18th November 7pm -8pm

Longwood: Harford Community Centre – Wednesday 19th November 7pm – 8pm

Jamestown: Saint Helena Community College Hall – Thursday 20th November 7pm – 8pm

Consultation materials will also be available online and at key public venues, with opportunities to submit feedback in writing. Your input will help refine and evaluate the resourcing options being proposed before the plan is finalised later this year.

This project forms part of the £30 million Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government, supporting a sustainable future for St Helena.

