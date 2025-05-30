Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest provisional estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena, up to the end of March 2025.

Note: Estimates of the arrivals of St Helenians and those arriving for leisure are not yet available for November 2024 onwards, due to a change in immigration arrival procedures.

Arrivals

In March 2025, there were an estimated 549 arrivals, with 426 arriving by air; this compares with 314 arrivals in March 2024, with 267 arriving by air.

During the last 12 months (April 2024 to March 2025) there have been 5,008 arrivals, compared to 4,363 in the same period a year ago – a 14.8% increase.

Departures

In March 2025 there were an estimated 612 departures from the island, 63 more than the number of arrivals. During the last 12 months (April 2024 to March 2025), there were a total of 5,022 departures, compared to 4,433 in the same period a year ago – an increase of 13.3%.

Get the data

A file in Excel format with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to March 2025 can be downloaded here.