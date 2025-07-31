WMS Collection Schedule Adjusted During Ladder Hill Road Closure

Waste Management Services (WMS) is announcing temporary adjustments to waste collection schedules for businesses in Jamestown during the closure of Ladder Hill Road.

Effective on Monday, 4 August 2025, and for the duration of the road closure, commercial waste collection in Jamestown will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays only. There will be no commercial waste collection on Sundays.

Domestic waste collection schedules will remain unchanged.

WMS reminds all businesses and residents to ensure their bins are placed out for collection by 06:00 on their scheduled collection day. Bins not present by this time may not be collected.

Normal waste collection services will resume for all customers once Ladder Hill Road reopens.

WMS thanks the public in advance for their cooperation and understanding during this period.