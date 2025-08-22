Weather Warning

Strong winds are forecast across the island from Monday 25 August 2025 with a risk of these bringing some disruption. The forecasted south easterly winds bring occasional gusts reaching 25-30 KT, with an additional risk of isolated gusts peaking 35-40 KT in exposed areas such as Levelwood, Sandy Bay, Blue Hill and potentially Longwood.

Care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely tied to their moorings. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.