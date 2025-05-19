Weather Warning

The public are advised that strong winds and isolated showers are forecast across the Island between 18:00 on Tuesday 20 May and 09:00 on Wednesday 21 May with a risk of these bringing some disruption.

The forecasted south easterly winds may peak to occasional gusts of 25-30 KT for most of the island and isolated gusts reaching 35-40 KT may occur in exposed areas such as Levelwood, Sandy Bay, Blue Hill and Longwood.

Consideration should be taken when preparing for St Helena Day as furniture, stalls and other loose items may be blown over by the strong winds overnight.

Boat owners should ensure their vessels are securely tied to their moorings and motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

SHG

19 May 2025



http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh