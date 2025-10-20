Volunteers Needed for Major Incident Exercise at St Helena Airport

St Helena Airport and Emergency Planning are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to participate in a major incident exercise to simulate an aircraft emergency.

The outdoor exercise will take place on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, from 08:00 to 13:30 at the St Helena Airport.

Volunteers are needed for the following roles:

•Role playing of injured passengers

•Distraught family members and other bystanders

Please be aware that this event may be emotionally and psychologically demanding for volunteers.

Lunch will be provided and transport on request.

Volunteers interested in this unique opportunity can contact Marc Fowler by telephone on 25180, or via email at marc.fowler@sthelenaairport.aero by 31 October 2025. Alternatively, contact Anel O’Bey on 25052 or email anel.obey@helanta.co.sh

Advice relating to entry of the St Helena Airport and clothing requirements will be discussed when volunteers make contact.