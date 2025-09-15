Updated Safety Notice: Exercise Caution In St Helena Waters

A large shark was first sighted inshore on the weekend commencing 22 August 2025, specifically along the leeward/northern side of the island. A further sighting of a shark was seen around 06:00 on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, at the back of the moorings. Maritime, along with Marine Fisheries and Conservation Section continue to monitor the situation.

As a precautionary measure, we ask everyone to remain extra careful and vigilant when in or near the water.

Important Guidance:

For swimmers: Any activities taken in the water are at your own risk

For mariners and fishermen: Please remain vigilant when operating your vessels and avoid close contact with any marine life.

For everyone: If a shark is spotted, do not approach or interact with it. Instead, observe from a safe distance and report the details (location, time, estimated size) to the contact below.

It is important for us to identify the species involved in this sighting so that we can assess any potential threat levels to public safety and understand the ecological implications. Accurate information will help us make informed decisions about precautionary measures and long-term marine management.

Report sightings to Marine Fisheries and Conservation Officer, Adam Riggs, by telephone on 25966 or via email through adam.riggs@sainthelena.gov.sh.

When reporting, please provide as much detail as possible, including:

Location and time of sighting

Estimated size and behaviour

Photographs or video (if safe to obtain)

Fishers and members of the public are reminded to discard fish waste responsibly:

Rock fishers: Take waste inland and dispose of it in a bin.

Boat fishers: Discard fish waste at least one mile out from the shore.

Discarding fish waste close to the coast can attract sharks closer to shore to feed, increasing the risk near popular areas such as James Bay and Rupert’s Bay. This can impact the safety of recreational activities such as swimming, snorkelling, and diving.

The safety of our community is our highest priority, and we will provide further updates as soon as more information is available.