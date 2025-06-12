Update on Public Warning Systems

The Emergency Planning Department wishes to provide an update regarding the Public Warning Systems installed in Rupert’s and Jamestown under the EDIP Micro Project funding during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The systems continue to experience difficulties in establishing reliable communication with the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre- a critical function for their operational effectiveness. The Emergency Planning Department is maintaining continuous and active communication with both Sure SA Ltd and the manufacturer to seek a definitive and timely resolution to these outstanding matters.

Further updates will be provided to the community as significant progress is made.