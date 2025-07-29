Update: Cargo Container Movement from Rupert’s

Port Control is pleased to announce that the technical issues with equipment at Jamestown have been resolved.

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone involved from the SHG Transport Section and Steve McDaniel for their mechanical assistance in rectifying the situation.

As a result, normal port operations have commenced.

Whilst port operations are ongoing, Customs services will remain closed. The Immigration office will be open for enquiries.

We appreciate the understanding and patience of all merchants, consolidators, and the public during this period.