Tree Topping At Duke Of Edinburgh Playground Commencing 17 August 2025

The public are advised that tree topping work at the Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) Playground will commence on Sunday, 17 August 2025 and is expected to finish on Friday, 29 August 2025. This work, is a collaboration between the Properties Division and the Forestry Section and is a continuation of the project approved by the Land Development Control Authority in 2021.

Tree topping will reduce the height and spread of the tree canopies to a manageable size in order to lower the risk of property damage and personal injury to those who live, work, or use the area.

Work Schedule and Road Closures

During this period, the road from Seales Corner to the Rose & Crown Store junction will be closed to vehicles from 09:00 to 15:00 daily.

Vehicle Diversion: Drivers should use the diversion route at Seales Corner to get into and out of lower Jamestown.

Pedestrian Access: Pedestrian access will not be permitted through the DoE Playground and the public toilets will be closed for the duration of the works.

On-site staff will be present to guide the public safely through the working area when safe to do so.

Please note that work will not take place on Saturday, 23 August, and the public holiday on Monday, 25 August. We will keep you informed of any other changes to this schedule.

We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to make the area safer.