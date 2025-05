The Building Maintenance department of the SHG Works Section, will be carrying out essential renovation work on the wall extending from the Arch to the back of the Museum in Jamestown. Commencing from Monday 2 June, the Terrace walkway from the Arch to the Museum will be closed to all pedestrians for approximately four weeks.

The Works Section apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.