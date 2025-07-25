Temporary Ban on Lobster and Deepwater Bullseye Fishing

The Marine Enforcement Section would like to advise all fishers of the need to stop all fishing for lobster species and commercial fishing for Deepwater Bullseye.





To protect St Helena’s fish populations and ensure they remain healthy for the future, we set limits on how much fish can be caught. These limits, called Total Allowable Catches (TACs), help us manage different fish species. We also divide these limits into catch quotas for different types of fishing (commercial, sports angling/spearfishing, and recreational). Our main goal is to keep fish stocks sustainable for the long term while also considering the impact on our fishing community.

Recent fishing data shows that we have reached the overall catch limits for all lobster species and the commercial quota for Deepwater Bullseye. As a result, landings or retention of the following species within St Helena’s fisheries limits (200 nm) is prohibited during the period commencing Wednesday 30 July 2025 to Friday 31 December 2025:

Brown Spiny Lobster (Panulirus Echinatus): This applies to all types of fishing.

This applies to all types of fishing. Red Slipper Lobster (Scyllarides Obtusus): This applies to all types of fishing.

This applies to all types of fishing. Deepwater Bullseye (Cookeolus japonicus): This applies only to commercial fishing.

Any Brown Spiny Lobster, Red Slipper Lobster or Deepwater Bullseye (through commercial fishing) caught as by-catch during this period must be returned immediately to the sea. Returning by-catch immediately will not be considered a violation of this notice.

Please be aware that breaking a Fishing Control Notice is a serious offense under section 72(2) of the Fisheries Ordinance, 2021. If found guilty, individuals could face a maximum fine of £25,000.

For further information please contact Kelly Jonas, Marine Enforcement Officer, by telephone on 25947 or via email through kelly.jonas@sainthelena.go.sh