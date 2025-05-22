Temporary Adjustments to HM Customs and Immigration Services

As previously announced, and as a result of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) Migrant Agreement Memorandum of Understanding, HM Customs and Immigration are undertaking specialised training over the next six weeks. Due to the varied scheduling requirements of this essential training, a weekly opening hours schedule will be in effect and will be published accordingly.

The opening hours for the week commencing 26 May 2025 are as follows:

Monday and Tuesday 11:00 – 15:00 (for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments)

(for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments) Wednesday and Thursday 09:00 – 15:00 (for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments)

(for businesses and individuals receiving and issuing items/shipments) Friday Closed

Consequently, during this training period, the reception desk will be unattended, staff will have limited access to emails and cashier services will be slower which may result in delays. Please also be aware that the HM Customs and Immigration Offices will be closed daily for a staff lunch break between 13:00 and 13:30.

HM Customs and Immigration thanks the public for their cooperation during this important training period, which will ultimately enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of HM Customs and Immigration services in line with our obligations under the BIOT Migrant Agreement Memorandum of Understanding.